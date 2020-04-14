New community, organization logos unveiled

0 shares Share

April 14, 2020

Sioux Falls has a new community look.

Its new community logo went into use today. The idea was to create a cohesive community brand, with related organizations adapting their own logos to reflect it.

Those five organizations also started using their logos today:

“Each organizational logo is part of a family under the Sioux Falls community logo. This shared visual identity captures the spirit of collaboration and support that exists in Sioux Falls,” according to a statement about the project.

“These logos send a message of unity that will help us promote Sioux Falls to its own residents as well as allow us to better tell our story and strengthen communication to external markets.”

Experience Sioux Falls is the new name for the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce rebranded to the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The community logo eventually will be available for adaptation by other agencies “who have an interest in establishing Sioux Falls as a place with a high quality of life, career opportunities, options for entertainment and strong economic growth,” it said.