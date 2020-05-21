New Dawley Office Park offers ownership, leasing opportunities

0 shares Share

May 21, 2020

A new office park in the heart of east-side growth offers the chance for businesses to own or lease their space.

In recent years, businesses in search of new Class A office space on the east side of Sioux Falls have had limited options.

The new Dawley Office Park on the southernmost end of Dawley Farm Village is located off East 26th Street and offers nine office lots under development, ranging from two-thirds of an acre to about an acre in size.

Office ownership opportunities

The developer of the project is Trademark Homes, which will move its corporate headquarters to the new office park, will have the development ready midyear.

“Our goal with this office park was to offer smaller office parcels that would be attractive to business owners who wanted to build and own their own building but didn’t want to have to spend $500,000 or more on the land,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., the listing agent for Dawley Office Park.

“Buyers can purchase a lot in this development for under $250,000.”

The parcels are designed to fit buildings from about 5,000 square feet to about 10,000 square feet in size.

“Many of the groups who have looked at building an office building here are business owners who would occupy a portion of their building – and lease out the remainder,” Tysdal said.

Land buyers can utilize Trademark to design and build their office building – or work with a builder of their choice. “We’re offering total flexibility for buyers – and we’re making it a really easy process,” Tysdal added.

Encore Childcare Center will occupy a new building in the development, which is across the street from Rosa Parks Elementary.

Class A office space for lease

For office tenants looking to move to the booming Dawley Farm development, Trademark will complete its first office building later this summer. It will include five office suites, an impressive entrance, common restrooms and an elevator.

In addition to Trademark’s office, Horace Mann Insurance/Ryan Hofer Agency will be located in the building.

“We have three office suites remaining for lease,” Tysdal said.

Two main-level office suites for lease are each 2,350 square feet. They each include three offices, a conference room, a break room and a large open area of work space or cubicles. The office suites are listed at $15.75 per square foot, triple net.

In addition, there is one executive office suite available on second floor. It features a large single office with a small waiting area and in-suite storage.

“Small office suites can be some of the trickiest spaces to find,” Tysdal added. The small office suite is $875 per month, plus utilities.

All the office suites are being offered completely built out and move-in ready.

“This is great for office tenants who don’t want to mess with a build-out. All the spaces will be built out and ready to go,” Tysdal said.

A convenient destination

One of the reasons the Dawley Office Park has attracted interest is the nearby retail offerings, according to Tysdal.

For employers, the ability to attract employees is paramount. Locating their office in an area desirable for employees can be a key factor for attracting and retaining staff.

Having lunch options close by is a draw. Nearby restaurants include Taco John’s, Burger King, Subway, Culver’s, Firehouse Subs, Panera Bread and Buffalo Wild Wings. Jersey Mike’s Subs also will be opening a location at Dawley this summer.

Having nearby shopping options is also attractive.

“Sometimes, employees want to run errands over their lunch break,” Tysdal said. “In less than 90 seconds, you can be to a number of retailers, including Target, Hy-Vee, Walmart, Verizon, Ulta, Aldi and Kohl’s.”

And don’t forget coffee. Area offerings include Coffea Roasterie, Starbucks in Target and Hy-Vee, Panera and Dunn Brothers Coffee.

“The Dawley Office Park offers a desirable location with flexible ownership and leasing options for businesses,” Tysdal said. “We anticipate attracting a strong mix of occupants that will complement the neighborhood and benefit from it.”

To learn more about opportunities at Dawley Office Park, contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.