New development to add retail space, apartments in Tea

Oct. 2, 2020

A new building from a longtime Tea developer and property manager will bring more apartments and commercial space to the growing community.

John Schwartzle, owner of Schwartzle Cos., is building a two-story, 13,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 1500 N. Main Ave. in Tea.

The top floor is eight one-bedroom apartments. Schwartzle is involved in development, construction, property management and maintenance.

One-bedroom units are “what he believes there’s a need for,” said Gib Ganschow, vice president of business development at Schwartzle Cos.

“He owns hundreds of rental (units) out there that he’s built over the years, and the one-bedrooms are the ones he seems to not be able to provide.”

The building is about two months away from opening.

The first floor is intended to be commercial space, with 6,500 square feet that can be divided.

Ganschow, who is originally from the area, recently moved back from Las Vegas where he owned a construction company that worked with several coffee shops.

He said he could see a coffee, sandwich or doughnut shop being a fit for the center along with other neighborhood services.

“The Tea area is just blowing up right now,” he said. “There are so many new homes being built, it’s crazy.”