New doughnut shop to open to Sioux Falls

Oct. 21, 2020

A locally owned doughnut shop is opening in Sioux Falls and hopes to grow into smaller South Dakota communities.

Mr. Donuts, no connection to Mister Donut, is leasing the former Taco John’s building at 1100 S. Minnesota Ave.

“We replicated the business style, but we use our own in-house recipe for the dough,” co-owner Kim Ueng said. His relatives have 25 Mr. Donuts shops in Oklahoma and Texas. Ueng, who is Chinese and Cambodian and grew up in Sioux Falls, also is a partner in the downtown restaurant Pho Thai.

In addition to cake and raised doughnuts, the shop will make specialties such as long johns, bismarks and apple fritters, using fresh apples, “so they’re still crunchy,” Ueng said. There will be cinnamon rolls, bagels, croissants and sausage rolls.

Coffee options will include beans from Vietnam, “more of a domestic bean” and a variety of flavorings. Bubble tea also will be available.

The drive-thru will remain, and customers will be able to sit inside and take advantage of free Wi-Fi, Ueng said.

“It’s going to be a good thing in the winter; they don’t have to get out and can have a coffee and a doughnut.”

Remodeling work is beginning — “when we are done, this will not be a Taco John’s” — and the bakery should be open in the next few months, Ueng said.

Hours haven’t been finalized, but Mr. Donuts likely will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“This is going to expand,” he said. “It’s not going to be just one location.”