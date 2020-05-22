New downtown arcade bar opens this weekend

0 shares Share

May 22, 2020

Fifty video games, craft beer and a chef-driven menu await visitors to EightyOne, which opens Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls.

The arcade bar moved from Harrisburg to The Carpenter Building at 221 S. Phillips Ave.

Owner Errol Stewart turned the historic ballroom into a new home for his collection of video games, which span 40 decades.

There are classics, competitive games and a big collection of imported games from Japan.

“It’s absolutely perfect,” Stewart said. “Quite honestly, I could not think of a better location. I’m super happy about the spot.”

The arcade replaces Myers’ Deli & More. Owner Dan Myers is using the kitchen for his catering business and put together the menu for EightyOne.

It features appetizers, including Thai wings, the Machu Pikachu slow-fried carnitas on a tortilla and the Pop’n Peppers bacon-wrapped stuffed peppers.

There also are pizzas, from classic pepperoni to the Sir Michelangelo with trumpet, oyster and lion’s mane mushrooms, herb creme, mozzarella and microgreens.

Sandwiches include a burger, walleye, sliders and chicken.

Desserts include devil’s food cake and a fried bread served with local berry wojapi.

“I just had a lot of fun with the video games and tried to pair around them,” Myers said.

“I’m a huge fan of the Thai wings and the tacos. Errol likes the Jamaican jerk chicken pizza. The Spirit of Aladdin is one of my favorites because it takes a traditional Reuben and reinvents the whole thing.”

The beverage menu includes Sean Minor wines, six craft beers and a wide selection of domestic and bottled beers.

“It is an adult bar. It’s for adults,” Stewart said. “We’re still working it out, but I plan to have Sundays become a family day and otherwise maybe 13 and up for the other days.”

The games are played with quarters.

Hours are noon to midnight Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ll have a lot of sanitizer,” Stewart added.

“We’re anticipating a good crowd. I’m expecting our regulars will come. And even when I go to Home Depot or Lowe’s, I’ve been approached by people who recognize me and ask me when I’m opening.”