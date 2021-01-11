New east-side child care center will bring individualized learning in themed rooms

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 11, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Truks-N-Trykes.

The owners of the fast-growing Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare are adding a new center next to their popular east-side campus.

Truks-N-Trykes Prep starts construction this week and will serve children age 3 to 5.

“We had great success and saw a huge demand for child care in the area,” said Bri McCarty, who owns the center with her husband, Drew.

“We can serve our families until they turn 3, but there is an additional two to three years to serve families until the children go to kindergarten.”

When they realized land was available across the parking lots from NurseryCare at 4825 S. Hosta Ave. – near 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue – “we knew we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to create a campus feel for the center,” McCarty said.

“We are just six months into being open for NurseryCare, and we have all our spots filled. We were shocked by the success, but we are so happy that our facility is able to provide care to so many amazing families. We want to continue to grow with them, and this was the best option.”

Kids and parents at the new Truks-N-Trykes Prep will experience a center design that is unique in Sioux Falls.

They will discover a STEM room, library, dramatic play space, music room, art room and physical fitness room.

“We are excited to have themed rooms,” McCarty said. “It gives the kids an opportunity to dive in so much deeper with that individual form of learning. We want our learning to be done through play.”

Kids will learn from early childhood educators, exploring letter recognition, phonetics, fine motor activities and math/science each day. And, of course, they will enjoy the same freshly prepared, healthy meal options from Dialed In Nutrition.

“Our goal is for each student to enter kindergarten with confidence in both academic and social skills,” McCarty said. “We can’t wait to begin helping dozens of families.”

Enrollment will start Feb. 1.

Want to learn more? Call 605-900-6183.