New east-side fitness center opening this summer

May 29, 2020

A new group fitness center co-owned by a Sioux Falls attorney is opening on the east side this summer.

Alex Halbach is a partner at Cutler Law Firm LLP who also was a fitness instructor for many years at Farrell’s Xtreme Bodyshaping.

When Farrell’s closed at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue last fall, it opened an opportunity for Halbach to expand his own homegrown fitness concept, Arena Fit.

It will offer kickboxing, cardio, strength and resistance training, cycling and yoga classes in “an upbeat, inclusive and welcoming environment,” he said.

Classes will be catered to all fitness levels at various times throughout the day — early mornings, evenings and weekends — and will be available for enrollment, along with online and in-person offerings, via its Arena Fit mobile member app.

Arena Fit also is opening a location Monday in Sioux City where it partners with the Arena Sports Academy.

“I really think people are going to enjoy the concept, especially as the economy reopens,” Halbach said.

The plan is to open in Sioux Falls on July 1.

The membership structure won’t require a long-term commitment or contract, he said.

“We need to earn our members’ business, and if we aren’t providing them value in their health and wellness journey, we don’t deserve their business,” Halbach said. “We believe our concept is unlike any other fitness concept in either Sioux Falls or Sioux City.”

As the Arena Fit brand expands, expect to see grab-and-go healthy meals from the Sioux Falls Food Co+op, fitness wear, supplements, equipment and the roll-out of the mobile app, which will offer in-person class scheduling and online training offerings for those who feel more comfortable working out from home.

Halbach also serves as board chair of the co-op and recently became board chair of EmBe.