New east-side Sioux Falls home tops sales report

Feb. 25, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Feb. 3 was $625,000 for a new ranch walkout in the Copper Creek neighborhood on the eastern edge of Sioux Falls.

The 3,700-square-foot home built by Pietz Construction has five bedrooms and three baths. Features include a lower-level wet bar and theater room. The three-stall garage is heated.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Feb. 3:

10. 1001 W. Eagle Ridge Circle, $325,500

9. 955 N. Spencer Lane, Tea; $340,000

8. 1400 N. Rose Ave., Tea; $342,000

7. 4404 S. Poppies Ave., $367,000

6. 4001 W. Trailview Circle, $395,000

5. 47806 249th St., $408,000

4. 1316 W. Stonegate Drive, $475,000

3. 2605 W. Timber Oak Trail, $521,000

2. 1524 W. Legacy Drive, Brandon; $590,000

1. 1904 S. Firefly Drive, $625,000