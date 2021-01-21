New event venue opens along Prairie Green

0 shares Share

Jan. 21, 2021

A southern Sioux Falls event space has reopened under new ownership with a fresh, modern design and new amenities to cater to weddings.

5 Oaks, located in the former Callaway’s near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue, is adjacent to Look’s Marketplace. Renovations began during the summer, and it already has held its first few events in the newly opened space.

Owner Janette Grave said the 300-person venue along Prairie Green Golf Course is booking weddings for the summer, with some brides booking out to 2022.

Grave said she hopes 5 Oaks gives couples another alternative when they’re looking to find the right venue to fit their aesthetic. Brides or grooms looking for a rustic feel have existing options in the various wedding barn venues in the area, she added.

“I wanted to give people something different,” she said. “I wanted to do something clean, fresh and modern to reach other brides’ tastes.”

To better appeal to couples, 5 Oaks added a bridal suite and a groom’s room for wedding party members to get ready and have space to relax in private.

Another new addition is the full caterer’s kitchen at the front of the building. This allows caterers easy access without needing to walk through the ballroom full of guests. The new owners also added a family bathroom off the main lobby.

The redesigned ballroom has a color scheme with silver, soft gray and soft blue. Chandeliers are accented by deep navy beams on the ceiling.

Part of the venue’s appeal is its history, Grave said. She frequently talks to people who have had a friend, daughter, sister or other acquaintance get married in the former Callaway’s.

“So many people feel connected to the space already,” she said. “It’s so familiar to them as they’ve attended previous functions there or grew up in the area.”

That history was what drew Grave and her husband, Eric, to lease the space. They saw how successful it had been, and they felt like they had an opportunity they didn’t want to pass up, she said.

The venue has kept some of the same features as Callaway’s, including the ability to divide into two smaller rooms for events that don’t need the full 300-person capacity. 5 Oaks has already used the smaller venues for gender reveal parties, and it can be an ideal space for birthdays, anniversaries or work events, Grave said.

She’s also excited at the prospect of hosting smaller weddings in the gazebo, with a view of the golf course in the background. What’s most enticing, though, is the location.

“We’re right in the southwest part of Sioux Falls,” she said. “I think it’s really convenient for more than weddings.”