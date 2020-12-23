New fitness center aims to serve downtown crowd

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 23, 2020

Downtowners have a new option to stay fit.

Coast 2 Coast Athletic Club opened earlier this month on Main Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets in the former CPM Fitness space.

Owner Corey Vasquez’ first gym opened in northern Sioux Falls about seven years ago, and soon after he relocated to Tea, a facility now known as Coast 2 Coast South. He said having a second location has been a dream of his for a while.

“The downtown area itself has just such a cool vibe, and we really want to be a part of the culture,” Vasquez said.

Fitness has long been a part of Vasquez’ life. Originally from San Diego, he moved to Sioux Falls to play baseball for the University of Sioux Falls and later went to play for the Canaries.

His new downtown Coast 2 Coast location has a variety of fitness options with an emphasis on metabolic and resistance training. He has a staff of five personal trainers, who are available throughout the day for group fitness training.

“It’s basically like having a personal instructor walk with you and help you with form and make sure that you’re getting a good push,” Vasquez said.

These group classes are intended to fit around the average 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday schedule, with options in the early morning, late afternoon and midday during the lunch hour.

Unique to downtown are Coast 2 Coast’s infrared yoga classes, something Vasquez said is new to the Sioux Falls fitness scene.

Coast 2 Coast has a variety of membership tiers available, including some part-time options for people who already may have a gym they like but who are looking for another option a couple of days a week. Memberships are intended to be affordable, Vasquez said, with plans starting at $20 a month.

Customers also can drop in for a day or purchase a punch card for five or 10 classes, including yoga. The best way to sign up is through the Mindbody app.

Vasquez said he recognizes that opening a gym in the midst of a pandemic is an “out there” decision, but he has been pleased with the response.

“There’s only one way to grow, and that’s to make things happen and to put one foot forward,” he said. “The city itself has been extremely supportive, and the downtown community, everyone seems to be extremely welcoming.”