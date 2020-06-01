New Flyboy Donuts shop features drive-thru

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 1, 2020

Fans of Flyboy Donuts in southeast Sioux Falls have a brand-new location that features the bakery’s only drive-thru.

The new shop opened today in a shared space with Plains Commerce Bank on the northeast corner of 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

The third location for Flyboy also is the only one to serve specialty coffee drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes, marketing manager Stacy White said. Flyboy Coffee beans and K-cups also are available.

White is owner Ben Duenwald’s sister, and she noted that they grew up in Hoven, where Plains Commerce was founded.

The doughnut selection is expansive, and customers can ensure availability by placing orders online by midnight for quick pickups or delivery the next morning.

The bakery has a couple of booths and high-top counters where customers can plug in their laptops. The shared lobby with the bank offers cushioned chairs.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.