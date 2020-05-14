New food truck focuses on Philly cheesesteaks

0 shares Share

May 14, 2020

One of the newest food trucks in Sioux Falls specializes in Philly cheesesteaks.

Fat Kid Filly’s made its debut the last weekend in April and has been out several times since then. It’s building a schedule around events and working on a home base, possibly on 41st Street, said owner Cody Sauers of Salem.

The food truck is actually a 1986 RV, which looks a little bit like the one from “Breaking Bad.” Sauers gutted and rebuilt it himself.

“It was the cheapest way I could get ‘er done,” said Sauers, who has dreamed of owning a food truck for five years and hopes to someday have a restaurant.

His grandparents owned the longtime Nickel Plate cafe in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I grew up in that restaurant, watching the old greasy-spoon burgers being flipped.”

The menu focuses on six styles of Phillies: beef brisket, pork, ham, teriyaki chicken, meatball and veggie. Each outing’s offerings will vary. Chips and soda are available, and desserts include strawberry shortcake and an Oreo cheesecake pudding.

“I like to keep all the sandwiches at $8,” Sauers said. “There are half-size sandwiches for kids at $4. I want to make it affordable for families. … There’s six in my family, and I don’t have $75 to $80 for everyone to eat.”

His wife, Amber, helps on the truck, along with his mother and father-in-law as needed.

Fat Kid Filly’s will be a regular at the Brandon Farmers Market, and it’s on the schedule for some of Golf Addiction’s Food Truck Tuesdays, both of which start in June.

Sauers said he tries to post upcoming locations on Fat Kid’s Facebook page two or three days in advance.

“I’m just a local guy trying to get food out there for people to enjoy.”