New home along golf course tops sales report at $1.1 million

April 13, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of March 23 was $1.1 million for a new house along Bakker Crossing Golf Course, south of Sioux Falls.

The new home built by R.E.S. Construction is in the Arthur Estates neighborhood.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of March 23:

10. 3016 S. Keyrell Drive, $326,500

9. 3400 S. Southern Circle, $357,500

8. (tie) 7705 W. Benelli Circle, $400,000

8. (tie) 1600 W. 88th St., $400,000

7. 48502 Fairway Circle, Garretson; $432,500

6. 4412 S. Dubuque Ave., $438,000

5. 516 S. Douglas Fir Ave., $490,000

4. 1620 W. Burton Drive, Brandon; $522,000

3. 609 E. Shadow Creek Lane, $568,000

2. 2300 S. Canyon Ave., $690,000

1. 27245 Regal Court, $1,100,000