June 9, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of May 18 was $773,000 for a house in the gated Residences at Willow Run overlooking the east-side golf course.

The new home was built by Trademark Homes on one of nine lots in the new development.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of May 18:

10. 813 E. 77th St., $495,000

9. 25508 Helen Trail, Renner; $518,500

8. 1509 S. Parkview Blvd., Brandon; $525,000

7. 8795 E. Palametto St., $528,500

6. (tie) 27669 484th Ave. and adjacent lot, Canton; $550,000

6. (tie) 7409 S. Kenton Lane, $555,000

5. 5901 S. Prairie View Court, $600,000

4. 7914 S. Aspen Glen Drive, $640,000

3. 1204 S. Sugar Maple Drive, $678,000

2. 5100 S. Sunflower Trail, $710,000

1. 8605 E. Torchwood Place, $773,000