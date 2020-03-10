New home in south Sioux Falls tops sales report

0 shares Share

March 10, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Feb. 17 was $455,000 for a new house in south Sioux Falls.

The home in The Grand Prairie neighborhood was built by Bighorn Craftsmen.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Feb. 17:

10. 4205 N. Olympia Drive, $365,000

9. 3617 E. High Plains Circle, $366,000

8. 4712 S. Arthur Circle, $367,000

7. 7307 S. Grand Arbor Court, $370,000

6. 5837 S. Frontier Trail, $382,000

5. 5913 W. Whistler Court, $385,000

4. 127 Bedrock Circle, Harrisburg; $386,000

3. 2005 W. River Bend St., Brandon; $410,000

2. 501 Prairie Ave., Baltic; $425,500 (no photo)

1. 709 E. Shadow Creek Lane, $455,000