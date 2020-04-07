New home on east side of Sioux Falls tops sales report

0 shares Share

April 6, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of March 16 was $645,000 for a new house on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The 3,800-square-foot walkout home built by Todd Schmidt Construction is in the Copper Creek neighborhood near 26th Street and Six Mile Road. It offers five bedrooms and three baths. Features include a hidden pantry, lower-level wet bar, covered deck and core garage.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of March 16:

10. 3808 S. Spencer Blvd., $387,500

9. 47861 Atterbury Court, Harrisburg; $391,500

8. 4324 S. Buttercup Trail, $395,000

7. 307 S. Red Spruce Ave., $410,000

6. 1208 S. Monticello Court, $418,000

5. 2609 W. Bitterroot St., $445,000

4. 1516 N. Maynard Lane, $475,000

3. 304 S. Dockside Circle, $514,500

2. 8308 E. Mystic Drive, $590,000

1. 7213 E. Sierra Trail, $645,000