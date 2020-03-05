New Huey Apartments owner makes improvements to downtown property

0 shares Share

March 5, 2020

The people who live in Angel Jarzebczyk’s downtown apartment building almost didn’t have the chance to anymore.

At one point, the longtime Huey Apartments at 112 N. Phillips Ave. was envisioned as part of a major renovation that would have turned the building into upscale lofts, anchored by a restaurant and rooftop bar.

The development fell apart in 2018 after the City Council voted down a proposal to declare property behind the building as surplus, amid challenges from neighbors concerned about access.

That opened a proverbial door for Jarzebczyk, who had worked six years for the previous owner after coming into the Huey Apartments because her stepson lives there.

“We would talk, and he wanted help,” she said of owner Paul Stenholtz, and her career in property management began.

Stenholtz had purchased the building about 15 years ago from original co-developer Bill Huey. It had a 40-year contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to serve as housing for people 62 or older, or those who are legally disabled — both with income under certain limits.

Jarzebczyk recently renewed the agreement for 20 years.

“I do have a soft spot for this population, and I was glad to be able to keep it low-income housing because I think Sioux Falls has more needs than there are resources,” Jarzebczyk said.

At one point, the building was down to 11 tenants because people had moved out in anticipation of a building sale. All were offered the chance to return. One resident, who had been there since 1979, moved back to his original unit.

Jarzebczyk also has been busy making improvements to all 44 units, managing much of the work herself.

There are new floors, lighting, kitchen cabinets, appliances and counters.

Bathrooms were fixed up as needed, and new paint and window treatments were done.

“We are still mid-rehab, so I have 29 tenants here, three units ready to go, and it’s a matter of working through the applications, and they’re working on the rest (of the units) to finish,” she said.

“I have a ton of applicants. Some I just can’t qualify and unfortunately have to decline, but getting applications has not been a problem.”

Residents enjoy scenic views of the Big Sioux River and downtown.

“They like being downtown,” Jarzebczyk said. “They’re close to a ton of amenities and services. One drawback is we don’t have parking, but a lot of my tenants don’t drive. The bus stop is there, and the main terminal is a block and a half away. There’s groceries, Lewis (Drug), the library and some other doctors and offices they use.”

There also is a plan to finish off a community room with tables and chairs for doing puzzles or playing cards.

“I’d like to put in a TV and computer, but that’s budget-dependent, and at this point all the money is going to construction,” Jarzebczyk said.

She’d also like to add a service coordinator to help with things such as applications for energy assistance.

The main floor has about 4,500 total square feet for office use, split into various spaces.

“It’s currently separated into three spaces, although two are adjoining and could be put together,” Jarzebczyk said.

The space is listed with Alex Soundy of Bender Commercial Real Estate Services.