New lawyer embraces importance of mentoring

Nov. 24, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Alayna Holmstrom, an associate attorney at Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith LLP.

Name: Alayna Holmstrom

Age: 28

Hometown: Rapid City

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

My husband and I both attended USD for undergraduate and graduate school. Following law school, I had the great honor of clerking for the Honorable Karen E. Schreier, United States District Court judge for the District of South Dakota here in Sioux Falls, and my husband has a wonderful job at Avera Orthopedics. These job opportunities ultimately brought us to Sioux Falls.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls is a growing and vibrant city but also provides a “small-town” feel. It is a remarkable community and great place to raise a family. The mix of outdoor activities, culture and businesses keep my family and I in Sioux Falls.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

It is so humbling to be an attorney and have the opportunity to serve South Dakota and our community each day. Building meaningful relationships with my co-workers and the individuals we get to help on a daily basis is the most rewarding aspect of my job.

How did you get connected to your industry?

There is no question that my experience at USD influenced my career path. Professors in the criminal justice and political science department ignited my interest in the law, and opportunities both in and out of the classroom prepared me to be the advocate and public servant I strive to be.

Describe Davenport Evans in three words.

Dedicated. Passionate. Progressive.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I have double-jointed elbows. During my first day at a new school, a kid behind me passed out when I raised my hand and he saw my elbows.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I have really enjoyed taking on a mentorship role for young women in our community. In both my professional and personal life, having strong female mentors was instrumental in shaping who I am today. Seeing women in sports and in the legal community empowered me, and I think it is crucial for women to have mentors in their community who encourage their ambition and empower their confidence. Mayor TenHaken’s call to mentorship and the new Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative is essential to enhancing our community.

Also, especially during this current global pandemic, my husband and I have enjoyed shopping local and supporting local businesses that make Sioux Falls so special and unique.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s or Ann Taylor.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Professionally, I hope to continue to build and refine my practice as a member of the litigation team at Davenport Evans. Personally, I hope to continue to mentor and give back to our community.