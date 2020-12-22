New northwest gas station features full kitchen, liquor sales, casino

0 shares Share

Dec. 22, 2020

Residents in northwest Sioux Falls have another option for fuel, food, snacks and liquor.

Express Gas Station has opened in a new retail center in front of the Walmart at 60th Street North and Marion Road.

The convenience store features a full kitchen, owner Vick Patel said. The menu includes Mexican entrees, burgers, chicken sandwiches, subs, salads and appetizers. Breakfast is served all day, with choices of sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, and a breakfast bowl with tater tots, eggs, sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese sauce.

Customers can use the drive-thru window to order food or to buy beer, cigarettes or other items.

Express has a package liquor license, and it features a walk-in “beer cave.”

A door inside the store leads to Golden Coin Casino, which offers video lottery machines and serves beer.

Outside, the eight pumps carry BP’s range of fuel products, including diesel.

The gas station opens at 5 a.m. daily and is open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday nights.

Patel owns the retail center and is looking for additional tenants. Six-thousand square feet of space remains and could be subdivided for up to four tenants. The space on the south end has a drive-thru, making it suitable for a restaurant or coffee shop, he said.