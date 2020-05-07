New owner of downtown boutique to focus on ‘curated collection’

0 shares Share

May 7, 2020

The new owner of TH Grey is adapting while she reopens the downtown boutique in the midst of a retail world coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawn Bures bought the shop at 330 S. Phillips Ave. from founder Trish Tilberg. It had been closed since early March as part of the ownership transfer.

Starting today, the shop is open from 1 to 6 p.m. For the past couple of weeks, Bures has been offering one-on-one shopping experiences and online sales with options of curbside pickup and free shipping or local deliveries. Those options will continue.

The brands the store offers “will be a little bit different than what it was for now,” Bures said. Eventually, “I really want to focus on a high-quality, curated collection, mix-and-match, and you can get a lot of wear out of it. When you’re tired of it, it will have resale value, and you can sell it and buy something new for yourself.”

New lines include Able and David Lerner NY. Bures said she’s looking for ethically sourced goods when possible and believes that fast fashion is detrimental to the world.

Her commitment to responsible retail carries over to her work with Beautycounter. Bures leads a team of more than 300 people with the direct sales company that has a mission of providing safer beauty products.

She has been with Beautycounter for almost four years and worked for years in her initial career as an interior designer.

“I wouldn’t say owning a boutique has been a passion. Fashion has been,” Bures said. “I love helping friends pick out outfits, how clothes make you feel, that sort of thing.”

She has been friends with Tilberg “since the first day I shopped here.” When Bures learned Tilberg was getting ready to sell the business, she saw an opportunity to become part of the downtown community, which she loves.

She’s looking forward to hosting the fashion events that TH Grey is known for but said it’s uncertain when that will be.

For the next couple of weeks, while the mother of three children is still overseeing their schooling, store hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays and “to be determined” hours on the weekend.