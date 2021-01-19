New owner takes over West 12th Street Shop ‘N Cart

0 shares Share

Jan. 19, 2021

The Shop ‘N Cart on West 12th Street is now Corner Pantry, part of Rapid City-based M.G. Oil Co.

While M.G. Oil owns several bars and video lottery casinos in Sioux Falls, the new location is the company’s first gas station and convenience store here.

Shop ‘N Cart owner Dave Grevlos sold the building at 4209 W. 12th St., which includes The Keg, to M.G. Oil for $1.2 million.

Fans of The Keg don’t have to worry about the fried chicken restaurant becoming homeless.

“We’re going to be OK,” co-owner Vonnie Larsen said. The business has five years remaining on its lease, which M.G. Oil has said it will honor, according to Larsen.

Corner Pantry is in the process of switching over the signage for the gas station. It has started updating the store and upgrading its offerings. The fuel will switch from BP to Phillips 66.

Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

For Grevlos, the sale became a piece of his retirement planning, even though he said he’ll be “biting and scratching for a while.”

“It was a good idea that fit into my new plan,” said Grevlos, who still owns four Shop ‘N Carts in the city, one of which includes video lottery, and one stand-alone Neon Casino location.

“I’m done selling for a while. … I’m not going anywhere.”

His newest location opened a little over a year ago at Sixth Street and West Avenue, and he has started to make improvements at the Shop ‘N Cart at Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue. He plans to remove the car wash and replace it with an addition that will include more room for the C-store, a casino with 20 video lottery machines and a laundromat.

“The market has changed,” he said. “It’s hard to compete with touch-free in the car wash. This is making better use of the property.”