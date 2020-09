0 shares Share

A new restaurant concept with an emphasis on poke bowls has added a downtown space to its list of new locations.

Poke Picks, which will be a Japanese-Hawaiian fusion theme, plans to open in the former Backyard BBQ & Grill space at 323 S. Phillips Ave.

Owner Kent Chan also has leased the former Taco John’s at 1609 E. 10th St. and plans to open that later this year.

“Poke bowls are big in larger metropolitan markets and Kent believes that Sioux Falls is a perfect location for this,” said Scott Blount of Lloyd Companies, who is working with him to lease locations.

“We are working on three to four locations in Sioux Falls.”