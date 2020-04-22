New regional economic development leader sees opportunity in unprecedented time

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 22, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations.

It’s an interesting time to be starting any new job — but Jesse Fonkert is up to the challenge.

The new executive director of the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations assumed his new role this month and jumped right in to serving stakeholders across the Sioux Falls area.

Hailing from Mobridge, Fonkert attended Augustana University and double majored in business administration and government/international affairs. As a student, he interned at First Premier Bank, the office of Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and his future employer — the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations. In 2015, he began serving as a program analyst for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C., and then spent nearly four years as the chamber and economic development director for the city of Hartford.

During his tenure, he supported community leaders in efforts to revive downtown, build a strong Chamber of Commerce and enhance the work of the Hartford Area Development Foundation.

He’s still a Hartford resident, but his new role encompasses a broad range of public and private partners within the communities of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

First, the obvious: What is it like to start a new job right in the middle of a pandemic? How have you had to adjust your approach?

Given the current state of the economy and the inability to interact with people in the manner I prefer — face-to-face — it’s been extremely challenging. Before this new normal, my plan was to spend a couple of days in each community right away meeting people and listening to their stories, goals and thoughts. However, I’m thankful for the time because it is forcing me to dissect the needs of the job, evaluate strategic relationships and absorb as much information as possible. Success in economic development is more than business development — it’s about forming strong partnerships, breaking down barriers and empowering stakeholders. I think there will be new opportunities for our member communities when this pandemic subsides, so it’s important to use this time efficiently.

What attracted you initially to this role?

That ability to support communities along with helping prepare them for growth attracted me to apply for the position. Spending the last four years in Hartford, coupled with my internships at LCEDA/MCEDA and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, has prepared me for a regional role. Thanks to great leadership in the region over the last 60 years, our metro is set up for success. Now is the time for the next generation of leaders to build on their work and adapt to changing times.

What are you most proud of during your time in Hartford, and how do you think you can build on that in this new role?

When I look back, I’m most proud of the relationships that were created during my tenure and the team that was assembled. The boards of both the Chamber of Commerce and Development Foundation are both ready for any challenge that comes their way. Establishing organizational strength and building capacity there will allow Hartford to achieve its goals and prepare for growth.

I look forward to applying the principles of long-term strategic planning, relationship building, teamwork and forward thinking to my work at LCEDA/MCEDA. Our member communities and stakeholders are eager to achieve their goals, and I believe that our job is to help make that happen.

As you’ve been talking with those in the communities of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties, what are some themes that are emerging? How are they navigating these unprecedented times?

Each community’s approach centers around its people. They, like many of us, are worried about budgets, their business community and their residents. Luckily, we have forward-thinking leaders, and many of them are using this time to plan for a world after COVID-19. What is business going to look like? What does economic development look like? What type of opportunities might be presented as South Dakota comes out of this? The theme that continues to emerge is one of hope; this too shall pass, so let’s focus on providing for our people while simultaneously preparing for the future.

Looking forward, what do you see as the biggest opportunities for the communities of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties? And how do you hope to help them capture those?

Sioux Falls is a powerhouse with a diversified economy and bright future. The work being done at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, Experience Sioux Falls, Forward Sioux Falls and the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce benefits everyone in the metro area. I hope to work with these organizations on alignment so that we are all working together toward a common goal.

Companies that are looking at expanding in or into Sioux Falls often look for options in the metro area. I hope to help prepare the communities for those opportunities. Immediately, I see the biggest opportunity to be in housing growth. Many of the young families that move to Sioux Falls grow up in small communities. As they grow, they might be looking to have a similar experience for their children, which all of our communities can offer.

What’s the first thing you’re looking forward to tackling in your new job once life returns to some version of normal?

The first thing I am looking forward to is spending time in each community and with each member of our organizations. I believe that to serve my communities best, I need to be present, visible and have a thorough understanding of their people. If you live in one of our member communities, you will likely see me multiple times at your coffee shop, pub or restaurant as I meet with your leaders.

I believe there will be opportunities for everyone as we come out of this unprecedented time. I am a resource, so please let me know how I can serve you, your community or your company.

If individuals and businesses would like to connect with you to learn more about your and your new role, how should they do that?

If individuals would like to connect with me, feel free to reach out to me at 605-212-1320 or email me at jessef@siouxfalls.com. I look forward to hearing from anyone that has an idea to make our metro area stronger.