New rehabilitation hospital moves forward with hiring

March 26, 2020

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is still planning to open its new Sioux Falls hospital in the coming months.

Encompass Health Sioux Falls is under construction at 4700 W. 69th St., west of Avera Heart Hospital. After some damage related to the September 2019 tornado, it is on track for a mid-June opening, the hospital said.

It will serve patients who are recovering from conditions such as strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic conditions, and cardiac and pulmonary conditions.

The first hiring event will be Tuesday, March 31, at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls South with sessions from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: This event has been moved online since the story was published. To learn more, click here.

Attendees will learn about the 40-bed rehabilitation hospital, job opportunities and benefits, and will have the opportunity to sit down with hospital leadership for an interview. Interested applicants should bring updated copies of their resumes to the event.

The hospital will be filling a variety of clinical and nonclinical positions including:

Physical therapists

Occupational therapists

Speech-language pathologists

Registered nurses

Case managers

Dietitians

Clinical marketing liaisons

Nursing supervisors

Charge nurses

Nurse techs/CNAs

Patient care assistants

Cooks

Maintenance

Housekeeping/floor techs

Accounting

Administration

Nutrition services manager

Nutrition aides

Physical therapist assistants

Occupational therapist assistants

“In the inpatient rehabilitation setting, employees get to play a vital role in making a difference in the lives of our patients after they have experienced a debilitating illness or injury,” said Mike O’Keefe, CEO of Encompass Health Sioux Falls. “We look forward to creating an amazing team that will work together to provide high-quality rehabilitative care and help our patients reach their highest levels of independence.”

Encompass is a national network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The national footprint includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations and 83 hospice sites in 37 states and Puerto Rico.