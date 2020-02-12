New retail center has two drive-thrus, fitness center

0 shares Share

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by NAI Sioux Falls.

A brand-new building is waiting for retailers and service providers in south Sioux Falls.

The Three Fountains retail center at 2301 W. Trevi Place is just off 85th Street and Western Avenue and offers move-in-ready shell space for tenants.

“It’s ready to go,” said listing agent Craig Hagen, CCIM, SIOR, of NAI Sioux Falls. “The shell is complete, the parking lot is done, and we’re ready to get it finished out and completed.”

Tenant spaces can range from 1,637 to 3,274 square feet. There are drive-thrus available on both sides of the building.

“And there’s a possibility for a tenant on the east side of the building that would like a restaurant or lounge, where we have the ability to add outdoor seating,” Hagen said.

“I see those two spaces as retail, possibly a coffee shop, although they don’t have to be.”

The first tenant, fitness center Top Fitness, plans to open in March and focus on total body fitness with options for personal and small group training.

“That’s the type of tenant that will bring daily traffic to the property and potential customers for other tenants,” Hagen said. “I see a chiropractic clinic and other personal services being a really good fit for parts of this building.”

In addition, the adjacent Three Fountains office building is fully leased, and occupancy in the nearby Three Fountains upscale apartments is strong.

“We have literally hundreds of people living and working within walking distance of this retail center,” Hagen said. “And when you combine that with the very solid income demographics of the surrounding neighborhood, it becomes an outstanding opportunity for retail and other services.”

There also will be a controlled intersection coming at the southwest corner of the development, he said.

“The property has great visibility,” Hagen added. “And the traffic on 85th Street is only going to increase as south Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Tea and an eventual interchange continue to mature. It’s a chance to take advantage of not just what activity is here already but position yourself for what’s coming.”

To learn more about the leasing opportunities at Three Fountains, reach Craig Hagen at 605-310-4227.