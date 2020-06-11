New S.D. unemployment claims drop by nearly 700

0 shares Share

June 10, 2020

South Dakota’s new claims for unemployment took a sharp drop in the past week.

Initial weekly claims processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation totaled 817 for the week of May 31, marking a decrease of 681 claims from the prior week’s total of 1,498.

The number of continued claims is 19,629 for the week ending May 23, which indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Over 19,000 job openings are currently listed in our SDWORKS jobs database, back to pre-pandemic levels,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “If you’re unsure if you’ll be recalled back to work, now is the perfect opportunity to consider a new career. We have many education and training opportunities to get you started.”

A total of $4.9 million was paid out in state benefits in addition to the $13.1 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $894,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $46,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The unemployment insurance trust fund balance was $98.8 million as of June 7.