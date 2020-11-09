New sculpture to symbolize compassion

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 9, 2020

A new sculpture planned for downtown Sioux Falls is meant to inspire compassion for those who are struggling.

The piece by sculptor Darwin Wolf is planned in memory of Fern Chamberlain, who played a role in starting multiple nonprofits, including the Helpline Center, Active Generations and the food pantry at Feeding South Dakota.

“She led the charge in creating a pathway to success for those less fortunate by speaking up and speaking out for those whose voices are not often heard,” according to information from the Helpline Center, which is helping organized the effort to build the sculpture, called “The Compassion Project.”

“She touched thousands of lives through her life, and her legacy continues to impact countless others.”

“The Compassion Project” is meant to inspire people to be compassionate to others and motivate people to alleviate the suffering in the Sioux Falls community.

The goal is to raise $140,000 to build the piece. It’s planned to be installed along the River Greenway downtown.

To learn more, click here.