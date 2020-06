0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 12, 2020

It’s part old favorites, part new discoveries when visitors view this year’s SculptureWalk collection.

The 17thannual SculptureWalk has been installed in downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mix of some 2019 sculptures plus 15 new ones.

That makes it the largest SculptureWalk ever, with 62 pieces of art.

Started in 2004, SculptureWalk is the largest and most recognized annual exhibit of public art sculptures in the country.

Here’s a look at some of the new sculptures awaiting downtown visitors.