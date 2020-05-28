New south-side gym opens with focus on strength training, boot camp-style workouts

0 shares Share

May 28, 2020

A new fitness gym on the south side of Sioux Falls that started with virtual workouts will continue to offer those even as it opens its doors.

“We’ve got about 40 people already, and they’re just itching to get in here,” said trainer Jesse Frost, who owns Top Fitness with Amanda Carlson.

The gym is the first tenant to open in a new retail center on 85th Street just south of Western Avenue.

During construction, Frost worked as a personal trainer using the fitness center in the neighboring Village at Three Fountains apartment complex. As COVID-19 began to spread in the Sioux Falls area, he began offering virtual workouts over Zoom, with groups ranging in size from four to 15 people.

“This has brought on an opportunity too that I’m continuing to offer the online stuff. So especially over the summer months if people are out traveling, they can hop on a virtual workout real quick. … We’ll still offer five of those a week.”

Top Fitness will offer custom memberships by the month, ranging from open gym to classes and personal training. Open gym includes a workout program and one class a month.

“Our main thing is going to be our small-group strength training. So that’s two to six people. … The great thing about two to six people is you’re going to get the like one-on-one coaching, but you’re not going to get the one-on-one price tag. And then you get the group atmosphere. The small group is really something special because you’re getting to know the people that are in the classes.”

Those classes will be good for people of all ages because they will focus on “functional movement stuff that’s going to help you in everyday life,” he said.

Frost calls the other classes “sweat.”

“That’s 40 to 45 minutes of we’re going to burn as many calories as possible. That’s more like a traditional boot camp-style of class. A little bit larger, we’re going to stay around 15 right now. I can hold really comfortably 25 in those.”

Those classes also will work on mobility and flexibility, he said.

The fitness gym has a variety of exercise equipment, from treadmills and stationary bikes to rowers and TRX suspension bands. The arrival of some pieces has been delayed because of the pandemic, Frost said.

Top Fitness also will offer nutrition consults and one-on-one coaching to help people meet their goals.

The gym has locker rooms with showers, and there’s also a playroom for children that eventually will be supervised during classes and peak times.

Top Fitness is designed to be a 24/7 gym, but for now, hours are 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

There are two spaces left in the retail center, at 1,637 and 3,274 square feet. Each has drive-thru or patio options.

“We had some good interest until the start of COVID, but things are kind of on hold,” said Craig Hagen of NAI Sioux Falls, who has the property co-listed. “There are a couple prospects we’re talking to, but we also have two looking at buying land adjacent at 85th and Western.”