New spot for treasure hunting opens on West 12th Street

Feb. 16, 2021

A new antiques and collectibles store has opened on West 12th Street.

Booth 202 is in the former Julz Woodworking, Antiques & Thrift Store at 1801 W. 12th St.

Owner Marie Murfin and her staff have been busy reorganizing the space. In addition to her merchandise, which includes a large diecast collection, Booth 202 rents space to other vendors. Murfin has five vendors now, including local crafters, and has room for at least three more. She offers 10-foot-by-10-foot spaces with leases by the month.

The store also buys vintage items and takes merchandise in on trade.

Murfin said she has always had an interest in buying and reselling items that other people are interested in. She rents booth space in two other local shops and plans to keep those going.

With the new venture, “we also want to get into refinishing furniture and training for that, having classes.”

The former thrift store was known for hosting food trucks along Willows Avenue, and Booth 202 plans to keep that tradition going.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Private group shopping nights can be reserved on Mondays.