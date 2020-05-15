New store opens with signature item: Sanitizer

0 shares Share

May 15, 2020

If you were going to pick one product to revolve a new business around, sanitizer might not be a bad bet.

At least that’s what Marcus Johannes is thinking.

The Twin Cities-based entrepreneur has started Clear-San Co. LLC, which recently opened a storefront at 3505 E. 10th St.

Johannes leads a real estate team in the Twin Cities but also has other ventures. He launched the newest one in response to what he called “significant need for sanitizing products in the market, especially at a reasonable price.”

He’s manufacturing an 80 percent alcohol sanitizing product in Minnesota used for disinfecting all surfaces, including hands.

“We can ship directly in bulk to your business, or you can come into the store and refill by the ounce any plastic bottle you bring in,” he said.

He’s currently selling half-gallon and gallon jugs, 5-gallon pails and 55-gallon drums.

“We will also sell masks, gloves, rags, vitamin C and other ancillary products we identify as needed,” he said. “It seems that the supply chain and demand will be altered for a while, yet business isn’t going to stop. We have the opportunity to consistently meet those supply/business needs and help companies with their bottom line.”

He has three retail stores in three states but is looking to add more fast, he said. Initially, the plan was for a six-month or one-year time frame for operations, “but we have products in development, which could keep us around for many years,” he said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Orders also can be placed online at clear-san.com.