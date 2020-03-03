New Tea home tops sales report

0 shares Share

March 3, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Feb. 10 was $558,500 for a new home in southeast Tea.

The home was built by BH Construction & Homes.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Feb. 10:

10. 5424 S. Eastwind Ave., $271,000

9. 2204 S. Chesapeake Circle, $297,500

8. 3516 S. Grace Circle, $300,000

7. 3201 N. Reppert Ave., $347,500

6. 1101 W. Tradewinds St., $352,000

5. 24760 467th Ave., Dell Rapids; $355,000

4. 204 S. Shebal Ave., $374,000

3. 8601 W. Bryggen Court, $393,000

2. 5420 S. Salvation Place, $450,000

1. 615 S. James Ave., Tea; $558,500