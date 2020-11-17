New twin home tops sales report at $1.2 million

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 17, 2020

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Oct. 26 was $1,178,000 for a new twin home

The home is part of The Villas on Duluth, a luxury development at 57th Street and Duluth Avenue that includes two buildings with two units. Another one of the homes sold for $1,220,500 in August.

The most recent sale has 3,600 square feet and was built by TK Homes. It has four bedrooms, five baths and a three-stall garage.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Oct. 26:

10. 25731 Packard Lane, $552,000

9. 1212 S. Sugar Maple Lane, $563,000

8. 1913 S. Firestone Lane, $575,000

7. 808 E. 77th St., $640,000

6. 601 E. Lakeview Drive, Brandon; $660,000

5. 1601 W. Laquinta St., $668,000

4. 1604 W. Dunbar Trail, $680,000

3. 1001 W. Ralph Rogers Road, $900,000

2. 2201 E. St. Charles Circle, $950,000

1. 4702 S. Duluth Ave., $1,178,000