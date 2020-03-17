New twin home tops weekly sales report at $856,000

0 shares Share

March 17, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Feb. 24 was $856,000 for both units of a new twin home in south Sioux Falls.

The properties were built by Empire Homes.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Feb. 24:

10. 5409 S. Eastwind Ave., $290,000

9. 123 Liberty Circle, $320,000

8. 2217 S. Villanova Ave., $325,000

7. 2704 E. 52nd St., $350,000

6. 1510 S. Raymond Circle, $390,000

5. 605 N. Old Cabin Trail, $410,000

4. 2404 S. Canyon Ave., $494,000

3. 4412 S. River Oaks Circle, $627,500

2. 46131 261st St., Hartford; $659,000

1. 2713 and 2715 W. Oak Hill Drive, $856,000