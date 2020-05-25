Newly updated ranch home in south Sioux Falls is perfect for family living

0 shares Share

May 25, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Justin Pfeiffer, Hegg Realtors.

A family-friendly layout plus tons of recent updates make this south Sioux Falls ranch home totally move-in ready.

Located at 6309 S. Audie Ave. in the desirable Prairie Meadows neighborhood, the four-bedroom, three-bath home offers nearly 3,900 square feet.

“This home is filled with more than $45,000 in updates – including a brand-new roof just last month,” said listing agent Justin Pfeiffer of Hegg Realtors.

“It offers so many of the features buyers are looking for, in a neighborhood close to schools, offices and a growing number of shopping and dining options.”

A welcoming front porch invites you to unwind while enjoying the neighborhood.

Inside, French doors lead to a family room with lots of natural light.

The spacious main level includes all your daily living needs – starting with a roomy kitchen filled with cabinetry, a double oven, eat-in counter and bonus informal dining space.

“It opens to the huge, covered deck, so your outdoor dining is steps away too,” Pfeiffer said.

A formal dining room is located off the kitchen.

“The living room features vaulted ceilings and a two-view fireplace that also can be enjoyed from the dining room,” Pfeiffer said.

The main-floor master suite includes a large bath with double vanity and soaking tub, a bonus seating area and large walk-in closet.

The second main-floor bedroom also is set up as a suite.

The sprawling lower level features a huge family room, built-ins and an additional fireplace, plus two more bedrooms.

“There’s plenty of space for everyone,” Pfeiffer said. “And from top to bottom, you’ll find so many updates. This home is incredibly well maintained.”

Here’s a look at all the recent updates:

New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the basement family room and bedrooms as well as new paint throughout the basement level.

New water heater.

New sump pump with battery backup.

Sealing of grout on main floor.

Invisible pet fence.

“The home is less than 20 years old, but so many of the updates that could be needed have already been taken care of for you,” Pfeiffer said. “There’s nothing to do but move in and start making it your own.”

A four-stall garage offers plenty of space for your household’s vehicles, bikes and other outdoor gear and toys.

“It’s just a very comfortable, welcoming home,” Pfeiffer said. “You’ll love the neighborhood, love the schools and find the home itself meets all your needs.”

This Executive Home is listed for $449,500. For information, contact Justin Pfeiffer at 605-360-3600 or justin@justinpfeiffer.com.