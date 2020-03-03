Nonprofit founder brings therapeutic dance, yoga to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Sydney Bartunek, founder and president of Move To Heal South Dakota. She also serves as a marketing specialist for Sanford Health/Good Samaritan Society.

Name: Sydney Bartunek

Age: 29

Hometown: Yankton

What brought you to Sioux Falls: I moved to Sioux Falls after living a couple of years in Pierre following attending college at the University of South Dakota — Go, Yotes! — to be closer to family and for job opportunities in the business marketing industry.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls: I’ve stayed in Sioux Falls because of my lovely family but also for the unique mix of big-city amenities here yet it has a small-town feel. The city is safe, family-friendly, vibrant and a thriving place to live, work and play!

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Move To Heal South Dakota gives us the opportunity to heal the mind, body and spirit through movement. My favorite thing is when I can feel the energy and joy, and see smiles light up the room during our therapeutic dance and yoga sessions.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I have been dancing for over 24 years and always knew I wanted to bring joy to others through my experiences with all forms of movement. Through networking in the dance and yoga community, getting involved in the NAMI Dancing With Sioux Falls Stars event and EmBe’s Women’s Leadership Program, I’ve gained key connections that have allowed me to launch Move To Heal South Dakota.

What made you decide to start a nonprofit?

After spending 10 years in hospitals with my dad as his primary caregiver and dealing with his passing in 2017, I’ve noticed the times that brought the most joy while we were in the hospitals involved music and movement. As time passed, it’s been very important to me to place my focus on significance over success, and the idea for a nonprofit that revolves around the pure joy of movement was born.

Movement is scientifically proven to increase physical and emotional well-being. Move To Heal South Dakota is bringing this concept to children’s hospitals and seniors’ living facilities where feelings of despair and hopelessness occur daily.

What has the early response to Move To Heal been like? What has been your biggest surprise?

I have been amazed of the initial support and encouragement to launch Move To Heal South Dakota. It came as no surprise, but the time commitment necessary to launch a nonprofit organization is no small feat. I believe in our mission with my whole heart, and my deep passion keeps me taking each step.

How are you planning to grow your work this year?

Move To Heal South Dakota will be establishing its programming in the Sioux Falls area this year and working to further partnerships across the state that will allow for our services to be statewide next year.

Where do you see yourself and your work in five years?

In the next five years, I envision Move To Heal South Dakota to have expanded our services regionally while keeping the headquarters in Sioux Falls, which means ultimately I’ll still be able to enjoy my family and all that the Sioux Falls community has to offer.