Now hiring: General manager sought for established, growing business consulting firm

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

This job posting is sponsored by Spader Business Management.

Lead your own team and support an organization that helps other businesses achieve greater performance and profitability with this rare leadership opening.

Spader Business Management, a 45-year-old firm with a time-tested approach to helping businesses become leaders in their industries is hiring a general manager.

You’ll report to ownership and lead a team of ?? at the Sioux Falls-based organization, which has become a national leader in consulting and management training.

“Put simply, we help businesses and business people become more successful,” said Jodi Woessner, Spader’s human resources manager.

“We are a small company with a big reach and a family culture. We look out for each other. And our reputation with our clients is second to none. We work really hard to live by our values and it’s very rewarding to see the trust that our clients have placed in us because of this.”

Spader’s roots are in the RV industry, where it grew as a consultant for dealers nationwide. By looking at dealers’ approaches to utilizing people, product and other expenses, founder Duane Spader and his small but talented team developed formulas to determine how businesses could better optimize.

It worked so well, the methods began to be applied to other dealer-based industries – boats, furniture, you get the idea.

Today, “Spader provides tools, resources and expertise to improve dealers’ financial performance while engaging the dealer’s employees to deliver high work satisfaction,” explained Dan Roberts, client services representative.

“Spader has the ability to diagnosis and provide the solutions to address dealer concerns. The principles we teach are made to be simple and easy for anyone with in a dealer’s organization understand.”

And because Spader does such an effective job helping other businesses optimize their people and performance, working here is like walking into a best-in-class operation.

“Spader is led by its values and mission. These are lived everyday by the decisions made as well as the interaction with our clients,” Roberts said.

“With Spader you have the ability to influence change and your ideas are heard and understood. Many times those ideas are implemented in our business model. As a Spader employee, you have a real opportunity to positively impact the clients we work with.”

And you hear all the time how your work makes a difference, he added.

“More often than not, when speaking with clients, you will hear: ‘Without Spader, I would have been out of business years ago.’ Knowing the positive impact we have on our clients makes you continue to work hard knowing you can do more. “

Here’s what you need to know about the general manager opening.:

What are some of the key duties of this role?

“The general manager at Spader will be expected to direct and effectively and efficiently manage our organization’s business and meet overall growth objectives. The GM will impact every level of our organization by providing direction for growth and accountability while developing and leading a positive and productive work culture. The GM at Spader will be responsible for coordinating business operations, managing operational costs and identifying business opportunities.”

What are the most important qualities you’re looking for in your next (role)?

We’re looking for a self-motivated, results-driven individual. Other qualifications would include:

Demonstrated leadership ability

Experience in business management or related field

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Strong work ethic

Practical experience with P&L responsibilities, formulating policies, monitoring and motivating staff, hiring and training employees, developing strategic plans, weighing risk versus opportunity, and communicating business goals

As an applicant, what can I expect the hiring process to be like?

All submitted applications are reviewed by HR for education, experience and background that may be a match for this position. Those selected to move forward in the hiring process would be contacted to set up a time for an initial phone interview. The next step in the process for those that move forward would be a face-to-face (or virtual) interview with HR and the interim GM. For those that move forward in the hiring process, the candidate would then likely interview with the Spader leadership team.

And, what about the community of Sioux Falls? What’s like to live there?

We know lots of cities will claim to be great places to live, work and raise a family – but Sioux Falls really delivers. It’s relatively small city – about 250,000 in the metro area – that manages to have both a big city feel with small town values.

There are great schools, short commutes, a fabulous downtown, low unemployment and tons to do. Whether you love the outdoors, the arts or a fabulous meal, the culture and recreation options are unbelievable and growing all the time.

But don’t take our word for it. Check out Sioux Falls, check out Spader Business Management, and see for yourself. Click here for more information on this and all job openings at Spader.