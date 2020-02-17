Now hiring: GreatLIFE looking for fitness, golf, food and beverage staff

16 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Whether you’re looking for a job as a fitness trainer, a massage therapist or if you’d like to spend your summer at the golf course or working with kids – chances are GreatLIFE has a job for you.

The membership-based golf and fitness organization has lots of openings, from full-time to seasonal staff. But there’s one element hiring managers are looking for across the board.

“We look for the right attitude, first and foremost,” vice president of fitness Randall Hill said. “We hire for attitude and train for skill. We’re looking for team members who are positive and friendly.”

GreatLIFE currently has openings for fitness professionals, a career that requires an exercise science degree or a nationally recognized certification within six months of hiring.

“If we find the right person, we’re going to hire them and find a spot for them,” Hill said. “We’re looking at every location, all the time for that position. You have to be passionate about helping people and really enjoy being around members and making a positive impact on their lives.”

GreatLIFE’s popular massage therapy is driving the need for more full-time massage therapists.

“We can always use more,” Hill said. “We offer massage therapy at Woodlake and Performance Center. It’s a team environment, and our compensation is very competitive. We can always add more massage therapists to the team if someone is a good fit.”

It’s the same with member support team staff – GreatLIFE always is open to hiring the right person.

“Those are the first people our members see, so we want people who will greet them by name,” Hill said.

Part-time jobs in fitness that are open now include group fitness instructors and staff for the Great Kids program. That program is offered at Woodlake and Performance Center for those 3-months-old through 12-years-old.

“We need people who really love what they do and love being around kids, are passionate about keeping kids active and healthy, and providing a clean, safe environment for them,” Hill said.

Full-time positions are eligible for health, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) and paid time off. Free memberships are offered to full- and part-time team members.

“Everyone who works here is very positive. They’re all in it to help people, so it’s a very rewarding place to work,” Hill said. “Our team has an attitude of doing whatever it takes to help each other and our members be successful.”

This is also the time of year when GreatLIFE adds seasonal team members. There are lots of available opportunities, from golf-related positions to food and beverage roles.

“It’s a broad range, and most of it’s going to be seasonal work,” vice president of golf Jason Sudenga said. “We are looking for some full-time pro shop help out at Willow Run and some full-time seasonal work at all the golf shops. The maintenance crews are looking, food and beverage is looking, and we’re getting good interest.”

High school and college students often enjoy working during the summer at GreatLIFE, he said, but so do retirees or those looking for a job that allows them to be outdoors.

“As long as you have an upbeat attitude and you’re willing to work, we’ll do all the training. You don’t even need to be knowledgeable about golf,” Sudenga said. “The hours are flexible, and we’re willing to work with everyone’s schedule. If you have a positive personality, we’ll find a spot for you for sure.”

Willow Run Golf Course also is hiring a full-time assistant golf professional and a full-time assistant manager at The Willows restaurant.

West-siders also should consider openings at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford, Sudenga added.

“It’s only a 15-minute drive from the west side, so it’s closer than Willow Run,” he said. “And the clubhouse is only two years old, and the staff is great. You’ll love the membership group that plays out there, so it’s definitely a good spot to work.”

Many seasonal team members are hired by the end of March, so apply soon if you’re interested.

Ready to apply?

For a complete list of jobs available, click here. You can apply online, and GreatLIFE will follow up for phone and in-person interviews.