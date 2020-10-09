Nyberg’s Ace expands east-side store

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 9, 2020

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware is growing on the east side.

The store south of 10th Street on Sycamore Avenue is adding 7,000 square feet to its current location, bringing it to 35,000 square feet.

“The east side of Sioux Falls has been good to Nyberg’s Ace the past 20 years, and we see the east side continue to grow and need expanded retail services,” company president Kevin Nyberg said in a statement.

The additional space, which had been home to Eastside Antiques & More, will mean larger departments for lawn and garden, Grill ‘n Smoke, paint, tools and housewares.

“For over 60 years, Nyberg’s has focused on helping with lawn and garden supplies, including Scott’s, Toro, Ortho and Stihl. These categories will be expanded, with additional emphasis on live nursery goods,” Nyberg said.

Grill ‘n Smoke will have a greater emphasis in rubs and sauces, charcoal and pellets, he said. It also will have a larger selection of Traeger, Weber, Big Green Egg and Blackstone grills. Along with expanded product lines, Nyberg’s Ace will hold free seminars at the east-side location, including BBQ, canning and lefse classes.

The newly expanded area is nearly done, with merchandising being done this week.