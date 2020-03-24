Office manager thrives on helping company give back

0 shares Share

March 24, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Tracy Wheeler, office manager at Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Name: Tracy Wheeler

Age: 31

Hometown: Crofton, Neb.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I moved to Sioux Falls directly out of high school for both college and career opportunities.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Even though I am small town at heart, I feel like Sioux Falls is the best of both worlds. I truly love what Sioux Falls has to offer: great people, wonderful job opportunities and an abundance of shopping and entertainment. My husband and I are both from Crofton, so we feel like Sioux Falls has been great for our family, yet we are close to “home.”

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The people I work with bring genuine energy and passion for collaborating as a team to offer the best for our clients, community and colleagues.

How did you get connected to your industry?

Through a good friend who knew I was in need of more out of my job. So after working in the health care industry for over 10 years, I took a leap of faith, and I could not be happier.

Describe Marsh & McLennan Agency in three words.

Dedicated. Teamwork. Culture.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My favorite way to give back to the community is by helping to organize and donate my time for volunteer opportunities. MMA has a strong commitment to this community, and I am excited to be a part of it and our volunteer opportunities we have available within our business.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Kate Spade.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Professionally, I see myself continuing to succeed and grow within the organization. I’m excited to keep challenging myself to improve. Personally, I want to travel more and enjoy time spent with my family making memories!