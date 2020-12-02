0 shares Share

Office manager

This crucial #TeamTSP member is the face of our Sioux Falls office. You will be the first person guests or prospective clients/partners meet when visiting our office and often the last person to wish them safe travels as they leave. You’ll need to be genuinely interested in offering help before it’s asked. Your passion for getting to know community and industry contacts will help TSP cultivate strong relationships. Your friendly, professional and courteous manner will set the tone for our entire service-based practice. Because you will oversee all office administrative duties, you’ll also need to exercise your highly developed organizational skills. You will support TSP in a variety of different tasks, including business development efforts.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Oversee proper ordering and maintenance of office equipment, kitchen and general supplies.

Manage phone calls and direct to appropriate staff member.

Process outgoing shipments and handle incoming mail and packages.

Interact with clients and all levels of staff in a professional and courteous manner.

Coordinate logistics and schedules for office meetings and events, and arrange internal office lunches as needed.

Prepare internal and external correspondence, including reports, welcome packets, project support and marketing information as requested.

Oversee various office budgets, manage building and grounds upkeep, and coordinate vendor contracts as needed.

Provide general administrative support to fellow #TeamTSP members.

Manage logistics and reservations for company vehicle pool and local conference rooms.

Organize and facilitate community service events, including United Way participation.

Contribute to a positive workforce environment that’s conducive to enhancing employee morale, productivity and creativity.

Manage on-site and off-site archival storage and retrieval of documents.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Strong organizational skills and a high level of attention to detail.

Well-developed communication skills in both written and oral delivery methods.

Passion for working as an effective, self-motivated member of a cohesive team.

Confident and competent to work on multiple projects with minimal supervision in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to shift from one area of focus to another several times throughout the day in response to client, consultant, construction-partner and team-member needs.

Capacity to take direction and, when appropriate, to delegate tasks in “lead-and-follow” fashion within our collaborative environment.

QUALIFICATIONS

Post-secondary degree in a related field preferred.

Three-plus years of office/clerical experience required.

Computer literacy, with proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.

ABOUT TSP INC.

TSP is a full-service integrated architecture, engineering and planning firm that exists to make our communities better, by design. The heart of our design philosophy stretches back to 1930, when our founder opened his one-man shop. Today, our offices reach across the Upper Midwest. Through teamwork, service and passion, our people listen and develop a deep understanding of each client’s “why.” Our project-team work guides clients to discover solutions that combine form, function and economy. We create legacy buildings that fit needs today and are flexible to serve communities well into the future.

TSP’s efforts to provide a fulfilling work environment made our company one of the first in our region to be recognized by the AIA as an Emerging-Professionals Friendly Firm. We believe that to effectively build trust-based relationships with clients, we must first invest in our people. Team members champion our core values: We put “we” before “me,” design it like we own it and always remain committed to our craft.

Visit teamtsp.com to learn more.