Oh My Cupcakes makes big hire, new acquisition

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 9, 2020

Oh My Cupcakes has added a well-known chef and a local candle company to its business.

Amy Warren has been hired as director of operations for the Oh My Cupcakes family of companies, bringing years of culinary experience.

She’s a Le Cordon Bleu classically trained pastry chef who has spent about a decade in the corporate world since owning a restaurant in Sioux Falls.

“We are beyond thrilled and honored to have Chef Amy join our team,” Melissa Johnson, founder and CEO of Oh My Cupcakes, said in a statement.

“Her deep level of talent, imagination and understanding of professional kitchen operations will take our company to the next level in terms of the guest experience, expanded offerings and overall excellence.”

Warren said she’s excited to return to the world of independent restaurant operators.

“Melissa has created a dynamic brand and, more importantly, a dynamic team,” she said. “The talent, enthusiasm and commitment of the Oh My Cupcakes team is a chef’s dream come true. Joining them allows me the chance to teach and create. Mentoring the future leaders of the industry while growing the Oh My Cupcakes brand is just the beginning.”

The bakery also is adding to the business through an acquisition, Johnke Farm Soy Candles. The two already have worked together to create hand-poured soy candles with proprietary scents reflecting some of Oh My Cupcakes’ most popular cupcake flavors.

Owners Jennifer and Del Johnke were looking to transition their 15-year-old business to someone with a passion to grow it and decided on Johnson.

“Melissa was our first choice when we were looking for someone with attention to fine detail who would continue to provide a high-quality product and the same love and care for our customers. She is a successful entrepreneur who will bring a whole new level to the candle business,” Jennifer Johnke said. “We feel honored to keep our business local and are excited to see what Melissa has in store for the future.”

The Lennox-based candle company will be renamed and rebranded, and will fall under the Oh My Cupcakes family of brands.

“Hand-poured soy candles are created with detail in small, artisan sets much like we bake our cupcakes with love throughout the day in small batches,” Johnson said. “I am eager to create and to expand our offerings further with this new business.”