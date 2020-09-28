Old Orchard-area home offers flowing design, gorgeous setting

0 shares Share

Sept. 28, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

This sleek but inviting home will wow you with its design and lead you straight to the legendary Old Orchard neighborhood.

The two-story home at 2704 E. 33rd St. includes four bedrooms, four baths and nearly 4,400 square feet.

“This is definitely a total-package home,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “It’s rare to have something available for those who are looking in this neighborhood, and this home brings a fabulous design with it that feels both warm and sophisticated.”

The free-flowing space is highlighted by a designer kitchen filled with cabinets and featuring a dual oven, gas range and large granite island.

“It includes a built-in desk and a roomy, eat-in dining space, then flows to a formal dining room,” Stockberger said.

“It’s a great layout.”

The rest of the hub of the home doesn’t disappoint, either.

“You will love the main family room, which has tons of windows and a floor-to-ceiling encased fireplace,” Stockberger said.

“And working from home truly couldn’t be easier or more enjoyable. This main-floor office can absolutely be set up for all your needs and has amazing versatility.”

A custom wrought-iron stair railing leads to the upper level, where you’ll find three sizable bedrooms, including the remodeled master suite.

“It’s a fantastic master suite with so many extras,” Stockberger said. “You’ve got a fireplace, tons of closet space, heated floors, a giant tile walk-in shower with a rainfall shower head and even a private screened-in deck.”

The expansive lower level hosts an enormous family room with a cozy fireplace and plenty of storage.

And outside, an oversized three-stall garage with water provides lots of functional space.

“The backyard is beautiful,” Stockberger added.

“It’s meticulously landscaped and features a built-in fire pit, gorgeous paver patio and a huge yard. And in the Old Orchard area, you’re surrounded by maturing trees and a fabulous neighborhood – near schools, a quick walk or ride to our recreation trail and extra close to some of our most picturesque parks.”

This Executive Home is listed for $595,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!