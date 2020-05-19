Old Orchard home tops sales report at nearly $1.6 million

0 shares Share

May 19, 2020

Two home sales topped the million-dollar mark for the week of April 27.

The most expensive sale was $1.6 million for a 7,200-square foot home in the Old Orchard neighborhood in southeast Sioux Falls.

The house was built in 2000 on a 1.3-acre wooded lot and has an outdoor pool. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Features include a library, music room, full kitchen in the lower level and an indoor basketball court.

The No. 2 property sold for $1.2 million in the Arbor Edge at Willow Run development on the east side of Sioux Falls. At 5,500 square feet, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of April 27:

10. 8108 W. 32nd St., $405,000

9. 27065 South Dakota Highway 11, $425,000

8. 204 N. Pine Lake Drive, $430,000

7. 8607 E. Palametto St., $455,000

6. 3008 S. Coral Court, $481,000

5. 2612 W. 90th St., $515,000

4. 801 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, $656,000

3. 1615 E. Edgewood Road, $674,000

2. 1400 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, $1,200,000

1. 2709 E. Old Orchard Trail, $1,550,000