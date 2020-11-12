Organize your personal fitness class with this new option

0 shares Share

Nov. 12, 2020

Want a private fitness class? Or one for just your friends and family? For GreatLIFE members, it’s now only a click away.

Members can book the fitness studio at Woodlake and then dial up an on-demand class from Les Mills.

“I think more people are discovering that with the COVID numbers going up,” said Geri Johnson, a GreatLIFE member who found the on-demand option after she had attended a wedding and was trying to stay out of fitness classes.

“I didn’t want to expose anyone if I had been exposed,” she said. “And then I can invite friends and family, which is awesome. You can invite anyone who is a GreatLIFE member, so my husband and another couple came, and I’m still doing the on-demand classes because I’m not super comfortable going into a group class with other people.”

She estimates she goes at least weekly and has tried a variety of classes.

“I’ve tried some different ones that aren’t normally offered, like a core class by Les Mills, and I just tried a martial arts one, and I’ve tried the barre one. I’ve been trying to get more people to sign up to work out with me.”

For Jacqueline Gauer, a registered nurse, the on-demand classes are equally convenient.

“They have helped me stay on track with my fitness goals,” she said. “I work three days a week, and sometimes my days off fall on days that do not have a class I’m interested in, or they don’t have a class at a time that works. I love that I can choose my workout and the length of workout.”

Workouts range from 15 to 60 minutes.

“There are so many awesome Les Mills classes, and I have tried most of them: BodyCombat, Grit Strength and Cardio, Barre, CXWorkx and BodyPump,” Gauer said. “I would tell others, especially people who may be shy to work out in front of others, to really try the virtual classes.”

Classes can be scheduled and changed through the GreatLIFE app.

“It is so convenient and easy to do,” Gauer said. “I also mix up my workout – because let’s face it, that can get boring.”

