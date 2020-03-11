Own, lease out quality office space in desirable south Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Raquel Blount, Lloyd Cos.

Own your piece of the south Sioux Falls office market with this Class A building set against a beautiful natural backdrop.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot building is on South Lyncrest Place, just off 77th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

It has 3,142 square feet available to lease.

“This a great opportunity for an owner-occupant,” said listing agent Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos.

“We’re seeing so much demand for office space in south Sioux Falls, but the chance to own this kind of a building is rare.”

The available suite can be subdivided or designed as one office, with space for a kitchen and porch.

“The other tenants in the building bring a nice mix of professional services that will complement nearly any additional use,” Blount added.

Built in 2006, the building includes common-area restrooms and vending space along with 35 surface parking spaces. It’s part of the Garden Village development, where properties share a park with a gazebo.

“Your employees will love taking their lunch there or walking over during break time to get away from their desks,” Blount said.

“And the location is highly accessible from any part of town or surrounding communities, making it convenient for both employees and clients. You’re right between 69th and 85th streets, which both offer many shopping and dining options, fitness centers and other services — with plenty more coming.”

This property is listed for $1,200,000. For information, contact Raquel Blount at 605-728-9092 or raquel@lloydcompanies.com.