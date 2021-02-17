Own your morning, own your life with GreatLIFE’s new AWAKEN program

0 shares Share

Feb. 17, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

“AWAKEN” might just be the perfect name for the newest offering at GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Yes, you have to “awaken” a little early as sessions start at 6 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

But what you’ll “awake​n” inside definitely will be worth it – as this new program is drawing instant fans after just one meeting.

“I want to wake people up to their full potential,” said Molly McGee, who oversees food and beverage at Bakker Crossing Golf Course and came up with the idea for AWAKEN.

It became a partnership between her and Kristen Koeller, a member experience coordinator ​and group fitness instructor.

“We didn’t know each other well, but we’ve both overcome different things in our lives, and when I found out Molly wanted to introduce a morning program, I knew I wanted to be part of it,” Koeller said. “What we came to find out was that we both had used these morning routines to overcome some really serious stuff.”

For her, it was anxiety and depression that worsened in the past year.

“I’m a completely different person than I was four months ago because I have this morning routine that fills my cup before I go out into the world and start serving others,” she said.

McGee has used a morning routine for a couple of years.

“It’s just been absolutely amazing,” she said.

“When I first thought of bringing this to GreatLIFE, it was a no-brainer because GreatLIFE already focuses on health and wellness. The missing element was mental fitness. And after COVID, that’s very important, it fits the mission of GreatLIFE, and people want more of a sense of control over their lives as well as a sense of community. So this was a perfect opportunity to bring all those items together.”

At AWAKEN, which runs each Monday and Thursday through March 15 from 6 to 7 a.m. at Bakker Crossing, participants will be exposed to:

Yoga and guided meditation.

Tools of transformation.

Group discussions.

Online support.

Even after the initial meeting, participants had positive feedback.

“It was such a great experience,” Shawna Schmeling said. “I am usually not like this as far as trying something new by myself … but honestly, I had the best time. I was talking on the phone with my husband, and he was like, ‘You are so energized and happy,’ and toward the end of the night I’m usually exhausted. I am honestly just so glad I could make it last night and meet new people. I can’t wait until Monday!”

Like many, Nikki Yount also had a tough 2020 and joined AWAKEN looking for ways “to really work on myself and to surround myself with like-minded people who are out to do the same thing,” she said.

“And after the first night, I was not disappointed! I’m very excited to have a group of people who can support each other and learn together while we better ourselves as individuals. I cannot wait to see what the next month of this program has in store!”

People don’t really know how much power and control they have over their own mindset, Koeller added.

“For me, it was a lot about rewiring my brain. I was engrained in negative thought patterns, and I have the power to change that with some effort. I feel excited to go see people and get excited about the little things. I really feel more purpose in every day.”

That’s the goal, McGee agreed.

“We all go through things. We all have a story, and this is a way of overcoming yourself. And if you can overcome yourself first thing in the morning, you can really rule the day.”

The program is $50, and you’ll receive half of that back if you attend all the sessions. The sessions are deliberately kept small, but there is limited room for more in the first one, and the plan is to offer additional sessions. You do not have to be a GreatLIFE member to participate. To get connected, email molly.mcgee@joingreatlife.com.