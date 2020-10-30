Painted by Prairie moves from seasonal mall space to storefront

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 30, 2020

A seasonal business that typically offers personalized, painted creations at The Empire Mall has a new home this year.

Painted by Prairie has spent the past six holiday seasons at the mall next to Santa but will be open this year in a 3,000-square-foot space in the Beakon Centre at 57th Street and Louise Avenue that used to be Filly Flair.

“It’s wonderful to have all of our inventory in one place and give our shoppers truly a unique Christmas shopping experience,” Painted by Prairie owner Julie Prairie said.

“We’ve decorated the space with numerous Christmas trees and decorations I’ve collected over the years either for Painted by Prairie or at my studio, Julie Prairie Photography.”

Prairie’s lease keeps the space in the family – she’s subleasing from her sister, Filly Flair owner Laura Benson, “who has not had a store location because of her tremendous success online,” she said.

“We attend many local craft and vendor fairs, and those were mostly canceled this year as well.”

Her space includes a (S)Elfie station with vintage doors and decorated trees.

And if you want to remember 2020 on your Christmas tree for years to come – there’s an ornament for that.

“You can also make a virtual or in-person appointment to order ornaments,” Prairie said. “We also can do holiday shopping parties for your friends or a work group either during the day or in the evening.”

The store will host some special events, including fireside chat sessions with Santa starting Nov. 13 and 14.

The Fireside Chat $39 session fee includes a $10 donation to Feeding South Dakota, a free Painted by Prairie Christmas ornament, a personalized letter from Santa, a treat to take home and a surprise gift.

“On our set, Santa will be able to socially distance, and we will sanitize between each visit,” Prairie said.

There also will be a craft giveaway for kids this weekend.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 20.

“Our incredible staff has returned again for the season, and we are excited to see our wonderful holiday shoppers again,” Prairie said. “We can’t wait to create amazing gifts for your friends and family.”