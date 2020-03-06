Panera adds coffee subscription program

0 shares Share

March 6, 2020

Got a subscription for your car wash? Your coffee could be next.

Panera is launching a subscription for unlimited coffee at $9 a month through its loyalty program. It also includes iced coffee and hot tea.

Subscribers in test markets went from visiting four times a month to 10, and they spent 70 percent more on food, the company reported. The subscription pays for itself after four uses.

“Coffee is an important daily ritual for so many – it can give you a dose of optimism – it lifts you up. We kept asking ourselves, why can’t it be more accessible, more affordable? Moreover, could unlimited coffee translate to unlimited optimism?” Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said in a statement.

“Today, we’re changing the game for coffee drinkers across the country with our no-compromises, unlimited subscription service – great coffee at an amazing value.”

Burger King began offering a coffee subscription for $5 a month last year.