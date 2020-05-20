Parents: Your kids can stay active at these fitness camps

0 shares Share

May 20, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Whether your child is 5 or 18, a ball of energy or a dedicated athlete, there’s a fitness camp this summer to help him or her stay active.

GreatLIFE is offering its sports performance camps to both members and nonmembers starting June 1.

“It’s a program to help young athletes develop their skills using the correct technique and proper mechanisms,” said Mike Smith, who is coordinating the program.

How it works

GreatLIFE has adjusted its camper ratio to 10 students per coach. Each session runs 45 minutes to an hour and starts at either 8 or 9 a.m.

Students will be divided based on age, allowing a maximum of 40 kids per day. It’s open to ages 5-18.

“This gives us the ability to split the groups up and take more advanced athletes to work on different skills to progress at different levels,” Smith said. “We’ll work on speed, strength, agility, explosiveness, change of direction, power, mobility and injury resistance.”

The first camp runs June 1-25, and the second is July 6-30. Both run Monday through Thursday.

“Campers can do both sessions, and we’ll add a more advanced phase for those who do in July, while still keeping an option for those who did not do the June camp,” Smith said.

“This is for all kids who want to be active. A lot of our drills will help sports development, but the camp will help any child looking for some physical activity. It might be an especially good fit for kids in middle school who might be too old for some summer activities and not yet into high school sports training.”

Kids will be spaced out for safety and will use the outdoor turf area at GreatLIFE’s Harrisburg location as much as possible.

“We’re not sharing any equipment at all,” Smith said. “If we use dumbbells, coaches will be at those stations disinfecting between athletes to minimize any risk.”

Register now

Space is limited, and registration ends May 29. Email mike.smith@joingreatlife.com to get signed up or ask questions. The cost is $49 for the first child for GreatLIFE members and $64 for nonmembers. If families send a second child, that cost is $10 off, and for a third child or more, it’s $20 off.

“We’re hoping campers enjoy it and get enough out of it that they want to do both sessions,” Smith said.